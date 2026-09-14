Bomb threat to PM Modi, HM Amit Shah, BRICS partners; Bangladesh-backed network unearthed

New Delhi: A day after BRICS India leader Summit concluded in the national capital, Gujarat Police arrested two men in Bihar and Jharkhand in connection with an inter-state network allegedly involved in sending bomb threat e-mails, including a message threatening to blow up the Gujarat Secretariat and other high-profile institutions. As per officials, the group threatened to blow up the office of the Gujarat Chief Minister, the Gujarat Legislative Assembly, the Prime Minister, the Union Home Minister and BRICS countries. Here are all the details you need to know about the bomb threat to PM, HM, Gujarat CMO, BRICS partners.
The Cyber Centre of Excellence (CCoE) said its investigation into the threat e-mail sent on September 10 led to the arrest of Roshan Kumar Rajendra Kumar Bhumihar from Bhagalpur in Bihar and alleged main accused Gulshan Kumar Kaushal Singh from Deoghar in Jharkhand.
The investigation also uncovered a list containing 5,13,847 unique e-mail IDs and passwords, which police suspect was intended for use in sending further threatening e-mails and carrying out cyber crimes and other illegal activities.
The threat e-mail was received at 9:47 a.m. on September 10 on the official e-mail ID of Gujarat’s Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Department. It threatened to blow up the office of the Gujarat Chief Minister, the Gujarat Legislative Assembly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and countries that supported India during the recent BRICS Summit.
The message was sent from the e-mail address: ‘jondmoragn52627@gmail.com’. According to the CCoE, a technical team analysed the threatening e-mail and traced its digital trail to Bhagalpur.
Acting on the findings, police arrested Roshan Kumar Rajendra Kumar Bhumihar there. During his interrogation, he allegedly told investigators that the e-mail ID had been provided to him by Gulshan Kumar Kaushal Singh.
(With inputs from agencies)
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