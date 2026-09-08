Bomb threats in Delhi: Assembly, Sardar Patel Vidyalaya, govt offices among sites targeted; Bomb disposal squads, sniffer dog deployed

On August 14, several locations in Delhi, including the Delhi High Court, received bomb threats, leading to increased security measures ahead of Independence Day.

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Bomb threats in Delhi: Assembly, Sardar Patel Vidyalaya, govt offices among sites targeted; Bomb disposal squads, sniffer dog deployed (Image/ IANS for representational purpose only)

Several prominent locations in Delhi, including the Delhi Assembly, Sardar Patel Vidyalaya (SPV) and government establishments, received bomb threat emails on Tuesday. The messages triggered an immediate security response, with agencies rushing teams to the affected locations and carrying out detailed searches.

Following the threats, Delhi Police and emergency response teams activated their standard security protocols.

Bomb detection and disposal squads, sniffer dog teams and personnel from the Delhi Fire Services were deployed at the locations. The areas were secured and cordoned off while anti-sabotage checks were conducted.

Officials said no suspicious object had been found so far at any of the premises that were searched.

Security teams continued to inspect the locations thoroughly while authorities monitored the situation. An investigation is also underway to identify the source of the threatening emails.

Delhi Assembly has received threats in the past

The latest incident comes against the backdrop of previous bomb threats targeting the Delhi Assembly and other important establishments in the capital. On August 14, several locations in Delhi, including the Delhi High Court, received bomb threats, leading to increased security measures ahead of Independence Day.

The High Court received an email warning of a purported explosion at 2:11 pm on August 15. The message reportedly carried the subject line “BOMB Blast Delhi High Court @ 2:11PM” and specified the alleged time of the blast.

The email also warned of explosions at Delhi’s district courts at 3:11 pm on the same day.

Other Delhi locations also targeted

Apart from the High Court, five other locations reportedly received bomb threats through phone calls on August 14.

These included Jamnagar House, Jhandewalan Building, the MB Road office in Saket, Terminal 3 of Indira Gandhi International Airport and the SDM office in Delhi Cantonment.

Security agencies had conducted searches at the locations following those threats as part of precautionary measures.

No suspicious material was reported during the searches.

Authorities are now examining the latest emails and their origin as part of the ongoing investigation.