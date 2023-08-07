Home

BOMBA for Authentic Italian & Masterly Mexican Menu In Heart of National Capital | Restaurant Review

Bomba - Pizzeria & Taqueria is a venture ideated and conceptualised by Alisha Mehra, a Le Cordon Bleu London aluminous, and her husband Kula Naidu, revered restaurant and hospitality consultant, a partner at Secret Ingredient.

Bomba - Pizzeria & Taqueria

New Delhi: Walking into Bomba – Pizzeria & Taqueria feels like stepping into someone’s aesthetic drawing room; classy, cozy, stylish, and of course homely. The clean straight corridor which leads to the entrance of Bomba has vines twirled around the edges which gives it an even more cloistered feeling. The ambiance of the restaurant promises you solace after a hectic day at work- slow music, vibrant colourful wall paints, an open kitchen, hexagonal variegated brick flooring, rattan lamp shades and roof, wooden dining tables, and chairs.

Located on the ground floor at The Gallery on MG, Sultanpur, MG Road, New Delhi, BOMBA serves you with a wide range of soft-shell tacos and classic brick-fired Neapolitan pizzas as well as a cracker-thin crust, along with a small handmade pasta menu. Bomba – Pizzeria & Taqueria offers a bit of an oasis from both– a quieter, calmer place to sit down and have a meal.

Alisha Mehra, while explaining her idea behind setting up Bomba states, “At BOMBA, it’s not just about the food; it’s about the overall experience. We wanted to create a relaxed environment where you can spend time with the people you love over comforting food”.

The cooking on display here is very much focused on outdoorsy with a beautiful large domed oven taking pride of place in the open kitchen. Almost every dish is baked, roasted or grilled in this hard-working piece of equipment.

Bomba’s menu offers you a wide range of Pizzas, Tacos which are staple and absolutely worth having again and again. Some of the signature dishes include ‘The Hottie” a pizza, which is packed to the brim, with pepperoni, chorizo, hot honey, and red jalapenos, the pork carnitas tacos with pineapple salsa and salsa macha, The vodka battered fish tacos with avocado puree and agua chile. The take on Mexican street corn with the charred corn taco, topped with sesame seeds and cotija cheese. The Pici Cacio E Pepe pasta is rustic and not to be missed if you love the Italian classic.

After all that food, it’d make sense that there was little room for dessert. Except I’m nothing if not determined. The Baked Cremw Brulee Cheesecake with Vanilla bean and seasonal berries tastes scrumptious. If you are a balanced and rational eater then Bomba S’more is for you.

BOMBA is a vibrant local spot where guests can enjoy delicious food and drinks in a relaxed pet-friendly environment. A must-try!

