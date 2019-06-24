New Delhi: Bombay High Court will take a decision on all pleas on Maratha reservation on June 27, news agency ANI reported.

Meanwhile, a bench of Supreme Court judges on Monday refused to entertain a plea challenging a Bombay High Court order dismissing a petition against 16 per cent quota for Marathas in admission to postgraduate medical and dental courses.

The Maharashtra Legislative Council had on Friday unanimously cleared a bill to provide reservation to Maratha community in postgraduate medical courses.

Further, the Maharashtra Legislature had in 2018 unanimously passed a Bill granting 16 per cent reservations to the politically influential Maratha community demanding quotas in education and jobs amidst slogans of “Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj ki Jai”.

The Action Taken Report tabled in the legislature earlier by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the government proposed to give 16 per cent reservations to the Marathas under a new Social and Economically Backward Class (SEBC) category.