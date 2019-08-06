Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday banned slaughter of animals in private flats and housing societies.

It must be noted that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued over 7,000 permits. However, these permissions will now be invalid, post-HC order. Now, Bakrid sacrifice will be done only at an authorised abattoir and or licensed non-veg markets, reported ANI.

The division bench of Justice SC Dharmadhikari and Justice Gautam Patel was hearing a notice of motion filed by the Jiv Maitri Trust against the BMC’s policy of allocating temporary licences to people to kill animals at areas near societies during festivals.

Earlier, the court had said it would not ban animal slaughter but that the safety and hygiene standards set by the BMC should be adhered to.

On Monday, the petitioner’s counsel argued that there were loopholes in the new policy of the BMC. The petitioner’s counsel said out that all other applications must be received 30 days prior to Bakri Id but the BMC was granting licences till the last day.

The petitioner’s counsel also pointed out that as per the Supreme Court’s direction, animals should be slaughtered only in abattoirs as those have pre- and post-mortem facilities there which prevent the spread of diseases.

He also said disposal of waste and safety of people should not be ignored and urged that animal should be slaughtered in abattoir only. The court also observed, “If the BMC is giving licences to slaughter animal at home, who will take care of the safety of children, women and elderly people who reside there?”