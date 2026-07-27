Bombay High Court permits Union Minister Nitin Gadkari to sue against Meta, Google over E20 profit claims

Bombay High Court has permitted Union Minister Nitin Gadkari to pursue a defamation suit against Meta and Google over posts linking him to alleged profits from E20 fuel.

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Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (File image- ANI)

New Delhi: In a significant national development amid the nation wide buzz on E20 Petrol in the country, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has approached Bombay High Court against-social media posts linking him, and his family to E20 related business gains in the country. As per the lawsuit in Bombay HC by Nitin Gadkari, the disputed content on social media include posts and deepfake pictures and videos etc linking him and his family to profits from the E20 ethanol blending programme.

Delhi HC has allows Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

In the recent development, the Delhi HC has allowed him to file a civil suit against Meta and other social media platforms and unidentified entities which are allegedly being used for spreading misinformation against Nitin Gadkari and his family. Moreover, lawsuit filed by him also emphasises that the ethanol blending policy is being administered by the Petroleum Ministry. Here are all the details you need to know about the latest development in the lawsuit case by Nitin Gadkari.

What does Union Minister Nitin Gadkari’s lawsuit say?

“The defendants have intentionally made such content available to the public at large. These individuals are directly responsible for circulating, malicious, false, derogatory, and abusive content concerning the petitioner, including posts, tweets, reels, videos, photographs or any other digital or electronic material using AI-generated deepfake, morphed, manipulated or otherwise fabricated audio-visual content simulating the Petitioner’s name, image, and likeness, without his knowledge, consent or authorisation”, the Union minister’s petition stated.

Also read: Does E20 petrol reduce mileage, why is it not cheaper or optional? Modi government release detailed FAQs

No ethanol in premium petrol; no plans to restore E0/E10 petrol: Govt

Premium grades of petrol sold by state-run fuel retailers will continue to be supplied without ethanol blending, the government said on Thursday, adding that it has not taken any decision to increase ethanol blending in petrol beyond 20 per cent and there is no proposal to restore the supply of E0 or E10 petrol.

Premium petrol grades – Indian Oil Corp’s XP100, Hindustan Petroleum’s poWer100 and Bharat Petroleum’s Speed100 – are not blended with ethanol because they are niche fuels containing specialised performance-enhancing additives and account for only about 0.5 per cent of total petrol sales, Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Suresh Gopi said in written replies to questions in the Lok Sabha.