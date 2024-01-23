Home

Bombay High Court Pulls-Up BMC For Not Filing Affidavit In Plea Regarding Pothole-Related Deaths

The Bombay High Court has questioned the Mumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for not filing an affidavit regarding pothole-related deaths.

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday questioned the BMC. It asked, ‘should the roads in Mumbai be shut down because the civic staff is busy with election duty and survey work for the Maratha reservation?’ The High Court further pulled up the BMC for not filing an affidavit in a plea regarding pothole-related deaths. A divisional bench of Chief Justice DK Upadhaya and Justice Arif Doctor denied the excuse given by the BMC for not filing an affidavit in a matter regarding the rise in the number of pothole-related deaths in the city.

Key Details Of Case

A petition filed by advocate Ruju Thakker sought the initiation of contempt actions against the civic authorities for failing to implement the orders of the High Court of 2018, which directed the repair of potholes along all the arterial roads in Mumbai and its neighboring areas.

During the hearing, Chief Justice DK Upadhaya stated that :”a pedestrian or cyclist falling in the gutter is not a natural cause; it’s a man-made cause. You have to attend to it. It is not just under the constitution but under all the statutes of the authorities. All this is not an exercise to be done by the court. Why should we perform all this? This is your job.”

Remarks Of The High Court Over Maharashtra Government

The divisional bench also seemed upset with the government of Maharashtra for not considering in any suggestions of the Bombay High Court in 2022 which was regarding handing over of all the roads to the BMC for maintenance and repair work.

Senior Counsel PP Kakde, who appeared for the Maharashtra government, argued that he would need time to take instructions on the issue but the decision is still pending.

Arguments Presented By BMC

Mumbai’s Civic Body, BMC, submitted statistical data before the court, which states that around 2050 km of roads that come under their jurisdiction are in proper condition and also told that the existing potholes and open manholes were due to the careless behavior of other civic bodies that have jurisdiction over 175 km in Mumbai and these were also the result of heavy rains, which made the condition of the roads even worse.

However, the court ruled out the statistics presented by the BMC upon which, Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya stated, “I have been a student of statistics. On the very first day, my teacher told the students that there are three kinds of lies. There are lies, damn lies and statistical lies.”

Conclusion Of The Hearing

During the hearing, the two-judge bench also ordered all of the corporations to present affidavits to the court that contained comprehensive and thorough information regarding the actions taken to guarantee Mumbai’s roadways are free of potholes.

The panel further ordered the BMC’s 24 ward officials to conduct thorough on-site inspections throughout Mumbai and provide a report in a fortnight. A few top attorneys will be present for the inspections, and they will eventually present a report to the Bombay High Court. The bench adjourned the case on Friday and scheduled the next hearing for September 29.

(With inputs from agencies)

