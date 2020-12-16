New Delhi: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday stayed the order on the much-talked-about Mumbai Metro car shed at the city KanjurMarg and asked Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) to maintain status quo. Also Read - When Can You Expect Mumbai Local Train Services to Resume at Full Capacity?

The development comes two days after the high court asked the Maharashtra government to consider withdrawing the order passed by the Mumbai Suburban District Collector allotting 102 acres of saltpan land at Kanjurmarg for construction of a Metro car shed. Also Read - Inconsistent With Basic Structure of Constitution: Maharashtra House Won't Reply to SC on 'Breach of Privilege' in Arnab's Case

“Maharashtra Government ready to take back its 15th October 2020 order of land allotment to MMRDA for Metro car shed at Kanjur Marg,” the Uddhav Thackeray led cabinet announced today. Also Read - MHT CET Counselling 2020: Registration Deadline Extended by a Week, Apply Now

BJP-led Centre and the Shiv Sena-led MVA government in Maharashtra have been locked in a tussle over ownership of the land earmarked by the state for constructing the car depot which was earlier planned at Aarey Colony, a green belt in suburban Goregaon.

The Thackeray government, however, opposed the plea and said the land, allotted to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) for the Metro car shed, is owned by the state.