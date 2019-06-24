Mumbai: A team of specialists would be giving its report to the Bombay High Court on the present health condition of Mehul Choksi to ascertain whether he is fit for air travel. Choksi’s lawyers have been directed to submit his latest medical reports to the team by the coming Monday which will then submit its report to the court on July 9.

Only past Saturday,the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had offered to provide an air ambulance and a team of medical experts to bring back the fugitive diamantaire from Antigua. The central agency assured to provide him with all the necessary treatment in India. Slamming the affidavit filed by Choksi as a ‘facade’, the ED’s counter-affidavit read, “The medical reasons and conditions appear to be facades being erected merely to mislead the court in an obvious attempt to delay the lawful proceedings. We are ready to provide an expert medical team along with an AIR ambulance to bring him from Antigua to India under medical supervision.”

The central agency further stated that Choksi had never cooperated in the investigation into the Rs 13,000 crore PNB scam. Notably, ED stated that Choksi had wrongly claimed that his assets worth Rs 6129 crore have been seized, while the central agency has attached assets worth Rs 2100 crore assets. The ED also maintained that the fugitive diamantaire was trying to sell all his assets before fleeing from India.

Choksi had said that he will travel to India as soon as he was medically fit. “I am ready to undergo any medical examination by an authority to prove the veracity of the claims made by me,” he added. The fugitive diamantaire dismissed the allegations made by ED that he is not joining the probe.