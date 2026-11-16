Bombs found near railway track in Rajasthan’s Anupgarh district, bomb squad defuses explosives

Police defused two bombs near the Ramsinghpur-Anupgarh railway track after disclosures by two arrested accused.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/bombs-found-near-railway-track-in-rajasthans-anupgarh-district-bomb-squad-defuses-explosives-8545400/ Copy

Bombs found near railway track in Rajasthan’s Anupgarh district, bomb squad defuses explosives | image; ANI

Two More Bombs Found Near Railway Track In Rajasthan: Two More Bombs Found Near Railway Track In Rajasthan: Panic erupted in Rajasthan’s Anupgarh district on Monday after police found two more bombs near a railway track. The bomb squad also reached the spot and defused the bombs following standard procedure. Investigators also questioned two accused who were arrested in connection with the November 3 railway track blast in Sri Ganganagar. The bombs were found near a mazar close to the Ramsinghpur-Anupgarh railway track in the Ramsinghpur area. The recovery followed several revelations by accused Mahakdeep Kaur and Devendra Singh. They told cops that they had planted the bombs near the railway track on October 12-13.

#WATCH | Anupgarh, Rajasthan | Two bombs were recovered near the Ramsinghpur-Anupgarh railway track today at the instance of the two arrested accused in the November 3 railway track blast case. While one explosive device was already inactive, the live bomb was safely defused and disposed of with the help of the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDST).

Sri Ganganagar ASP and Investigating Officer Nitin Choudhary says, “It was defused and disposed of with the help of the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDST).” — ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2026

As part of the investigation, cops questioned two accused who were arrested in connection with railway track blast that took place on November 3 in Sri Ganganagar.

It is to be noted that investigators followed disclosures by Mahakdeep Kaur and Devendra, who revealed that they had planted the bombs near railway tracks on October 12-13. Following the revelation, A police team and a bomb disposal team reached the spot and defused the two explosives.

The area was cordoned off during the operation. Senior police officials were present during the entire operation. Investigators seized two suspicious boxes and informed the bomb disposal squad and railway authorities about the recovery. It is to be noted that the development comes a day after cops confirmed that they had arrested Mahakdeep and Devendra from Gurdaspur district. They were both arrested in connection with the November 3 blast.

The joint operation was carried out on November 14, which involved Rajasthan Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), Sri Ganganagar police, Punjab Counterintelligence and Gurdaspur police.

On November 3, an explosion occurred on railway tracks 40 minutes after the passing of a passenger train. The blast was so intense that it created a crater of two feet between the railway tracks.

As per the preliminary investigations, the accused were following instructions of Pakistan-based handlers.

Cops found that the accused tried to plant a timer bomb on the railway track between October 12-13. However, the explosive failed due to a technical glitch.

According to the police, the November 3 blast on the railway tracks was carried out using another time bomb supplied by a Pakistan-based handler.

Further investigation is underway.