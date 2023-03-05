Home

‘Bombs’ Near Homes Of Amitabh, Dharmendra, Ambani: Man Detained For Making Fake Call

The investigation so far has revealed that the man made the call to the pan-India single number Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) — 112, meant for citizens in an emergency.

Pune: A visually impaired man was detained for making a fake call about bombs purportedly planted near the bungalows of superstar Amitabh Bachchan, veteran actor Dharmendra and industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s residence Antilia. According to the crime intelligence unit (CIU) of the Mumbai police crime branch, the man stays opposite a police station and wanted to check if the Mumbai Police could reach him after making the hoax call.

The investigation so far has revealed that the man made the call to the pan-India single number Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) — 112, meant for citizens in an emergency. “He claimed that he had seen around 25 people gathered near television actor Dilip Joshi’s (Jethalal Gada of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah) house in Shivaji Park and that they were speaking about carrying out blasts near bungalows of industrialist Mukesh Ambani, Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra. The men, he said, also had weapons and explosives with them,” a police officer said.

The caller claimed to be a policeman who was on leave and, claimed to be a resident of Hingoli in the Marathwada region. The ERSS officials immediately informed the Nagour Police about the call. They forwarded the information to their counterparts in Mumbai.

How The Caller Was Tracked

Once the police received the information, they started tracking the caller’s phone, however, it was switched off. “The phone number he had given to the control room turned out to be from New Delhi. Our teams even picked up the person from Delhi, but on verification found out that he was not the caller,” said a police officer from the Mumbai crime branch.

After collecting more information about the caller from ERSS the Mumbai police tracked down the caller through his cell number. A team headed by inspector Milind Kate tracked the caller through his cell number, and he was picked up from Lonikhand,” police said.

The caller lives nearby a police station and is quite fascinated by their working style. The man suffers from shot-sightedness, police claimed. “He watches TV a lot and then decided to make a call taking names of famous people. He even told the ERSS staffer that he himself was a policeman,” HT quoted a police officer as saying.

The cops have detained the caller and his phone has been seized. He will be handed over to the Shivaji Park police where a case has been registered, Prashant Kadam, DCP of Mumbai crime branch, said.

