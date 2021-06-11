New Delhi: Nearly a year after the company laid off 270 employees across its offices in India and globally, online ticketing platform BookMyShow has fired 200 staff as the Covid-19 pandemic continues to affect businesses. “COVID19 has taught me many lessons & I learnt another one today. As we let go of 200 of the most incredibility talented & performance-driven individuals, each & everyone has messaged, thanking me for the opportunity, the love for @bookmyshow and asking me if they could help me in any way possible”, tweeted Ashish Hemrajani, CEO and Co-founder of Bigtree Entertainment Pvt Ltd, which operates BookMyShow. Also Read - Akshay Kumar And Rajinikanth's 2.0: Book My Show Sells 1.2 Million Tickets

Hemrajani assured them he would support the affected staff to get new jobs and also asked for information on any available job opportunities. "And for me, finding each of them a new home, where a new journey can begin, was the easy choice. So if you have leads, please DM me & we will do the needful. They will contribute incredibly to the growth of your wonderful firms. I'm sure we will all come out stronger," the CEO stated.

'me' in any way possible. Now that's character. And if there is a 'Unicorn' of wealth then this is it – the character of people you choose to surround yourself with. All of us together for the past 15 months through our charity @bookasmileindia impacted about 1,000,000 (2/4) — ashish hemrajani (@fafsters) June 10, 2021

With this, the company has now laid off 31 per cent of its 1500 employee base across the country. Due to the lockdowns across the state, sectors like entertainment, hospitality and tourism have been hit hard. Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) chief executive Mahesh Vyas claimed that over 10 million Indians have lost their jobs because of the second wave of Covid-19, and around 97 per cent of households’ incomes have declined since the beginning of the pandemic last year.