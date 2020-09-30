New Delhi: India on Wednesday successfully test-fired the extended-range supersonic cruise missile BrahMos with an indigenous booster from a test facility off the Odisha coast. Also Read - New CAG Report Admits 'Technology Transfer' Shelved in Rafale Offsets: Congress

Congratulating the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) team, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that the achievement will be a "big booster" for the country's Atmanirbhar Bharat pledge.

The BrahMos missile was launched at around 10.30 AM from a mobile launcher at the Integrated Test Range (ITR) in Balasore district of Odisha, a DRDO official said.

“All the parameters were met during the trial,” a DRDO official said after the missile was test fired at 10.45 am. The missile can be launched from land, sea platforms as well as fighter jets,” the official added.

This is the second time that the extended-range version of BrahMos has been test-fired.

An Indo-Russian joint venture, ‘BrahMos’ is a medium-range ramjet supersonic cruise missile with a strike range of 450 km. The BrahMos missile is capable of being launched from land, submarines, warships or fighter jets.

Already operational with the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force, the missile is regarded as the fastest supersonic cruise missile in the world. It was successfully tested first on March 11, 2017. The missile was originally built with a range of 290 km.