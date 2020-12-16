New Delhi: Giving a new boost to the surveillance capabilities of the Indian Air Force, the DRDO is making six new ‘Made in India’ planes which will be deployed along the borders with China and Pakistan. Notably, these planes would be built on passenger aircraft flying with Air India. Also Read - Anil Kapoor Apologises to IAF For Wearing Their Uniform And Abusing in Netflix's AK vs AK- Watch

A government official told India Today that the six new aircraft would be made in India by the DRDO and would be provided to the Air Force in the Rs 10,500 crore project which is expected to be cleared soon at the topmost level.

Known as Airborne Early Warning and Control Block 2, these planes would be better equipped than their predecessor NETRA plane and provide 360-degree coverage deep inside the enemy territory during missions.

According to updates, the DRDO will make formalities to transfer funds to the Air India. The DRDO had earlier also planned to build six Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) on the Airbus 330 aircraft for which a facility was planned to be created in Bengaluru.

If all goes well, these six new aircraft would be sent to a European destination to the original equipment manufacturer for modification of the planes for installation of the radar.

Notably, this project will promote ‘Make in India’ and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ in the defence sector as well.