New Delhi: India on Wednesday successfully test-fired its Man Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile (MPATGM) system.

#WATCH Successful test firing of the Man Portable Anti Tank Guided Missile system by DRDO from a firing range in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh, today. pic.twitter.com/h8TLrbpv6n — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2019

#WATCH Successful test firing of the Man Portable Anti Tank Guided Missile system by DRDO from a firing range in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh, today. pic.twitter.com/h18JqHzFgp — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2019

The exercise was carried out by the Defence Research and Development Oragnisation (DRDO) at a firing range in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh. This is the third successful test firing of the missile system, which is being developed for the Army’s need for third generation Anti-tank guided missile.

The missile was fired from a tripod and target was simulated to be a functional tank. It hit the target, which was completely destroyed, in the top attack mode. The development comes as a major boost for the infantry troops of the Army.

Developed indigenously by the DRDO, the MPGATM has many advanced features including ultra-modern imaging infrared radar seeker with integrated avionics. It is a third-generation anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) and has a high-explosive anti-tank (HEAT) warhead. Further, it has a maximum engagement range of 2.5 kms.

The development comes amid rising tensions with Pakistan over the government’s abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, which revoked special status of Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, on multiple occasions, has threatened India of war, even ‘warning’ that a nuclear war remains a possibility.

On Tuesday, the Indian Air Force (IAF), too, resurrected its 17th Squadron, also called the ‘Golden Arrows’, which will be the first unit of the IAF to operate the incoming Rafale fighter jets from France. These will operate from the Ambala Air Force Station, which is 220 kilometres from the Pakistan border.