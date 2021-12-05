New Delhi: A study by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) scientists pushed for use of booster dose of Covishield COVID vaccine to fight emerging variants of the virus. This comes amid growing concerns over Omicron variant of COVID-19 cases across the world including India. So far, India has reported four cases of Omicron variant.Also Read - Can Dogs, Cats Catch COVID? Researchers Explain

The findings of the study suggested that "Covishield vaccine was able to neutralise Delta derivatives and prevent serious disease and fatality among breakthrough cases", according to a report by Times Now. The study was published on the bioRxiv preprint server and it is yet to be peer-reviewed.

"Our findings suggest that Covishield vaccine was able to neutralise Delta derivatives and prevent serious disease and fatality among breakthrough cases. A booster dose vaccination of COVID-19 naïve vaccinees would achieve protective immune response to fight against emerging SARS-CoV-2 variants," the study said.

Do we really need COVID booster shots?

The Indian SARS-CoV-2 genome consortium (INSAGOG) on Thursday suggested booster shots for those above 40. “Vaccination of all remaining unvaccinated at-risk people and consideration of a booster dose for those 40 years of age and over, first targeting the most high-risk/high-exposure may be considered, since low levels of neutralising anti-bodies from current vaccines are unlikely to be sufficient to neutralise Omicron, though risk of severe disease is still likely to be reduced,” the INSAGOG said in a statement.

The rise of Omicron variant cases has shifted the debate on the need of COVID booster doses. Many countries including US, Russia, Australia, Germany, Spain have rolled out COVID-19 booster shots. US on Friday opened COVID-19 booster shots to all adults and took the extra step of urging people 50 and older to seek one. The US Food and Drug Administration authorised changes to Pfizer and Moderna boosters to make the process easier.