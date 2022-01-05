New Delhi: With government preparing to roll out precautionary dose for healthcare workers, frontline workers and people above the age of 60 with comorbidities from 10 January, the Union Health Ministry on Thursday said that no mixing and matching of vaccines will be allowed while administering the third or precautionary anti-Covid dose.Also Read - No Expired Vaccine Administered In India, Shelf Life Of Covaxin, Covishield Extended By CDSCO. Details HERE

"Precautionary Covid-19 vaccine dose will be the same as has been given previously. Those who have received Covaxin will receive Covaxin, those who have received primary two doses of Covishield will receive Covishield," said VK Paul, member (health) of Niti Aayog.