New Delhi: A new study conducted by researchers from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) claimed that neutralising antibodies against the Delta variant, which first emerged in India, was not observed in 16.1 per cent of individuals who had received both doses of coronavirus vaccines. "…variant of concerns have been reported to show lower neutralisation to several approved vaccines. This has led to breakthrough infections after completion of vaccination regimen," the paper stated.

While the study is yet to be peer-reviewed, the paper further observed that 58.1 per cent of serum samples from those who had been given only one shot of Covishield did not have neutralising antibodies.

What This Means For Booster Dose

The study, which referred to Covishield samples, found that breakthrough cases and COVID-19 recovered individuals with one or two doses of vaccine have relatively higher protection against Delta variant in comparison to those administered either one or two doses of the vaccine. Additionally, the researchers saw that a prior infection along with vaccination produced much higher titres of neutralising antibodies.

“Not observed is not equivalent to not present. The levels of neutralising antibodies could be significantly low that it did not get detected, but it may still be there and protect the person against infection and severe disease. Also, there would be some cell-mediated protective immunity as well that can protect against infection and severe disease,” Dr T Jacob John, former head of the department of microbiology at Christian Medical College-Vellore, told Hindustan Times.

“Assuming that the serum used for the study was from healthy individuals, the proportion of individuals with unobserved levels of neutralising antibodies will be higher among those who are old, comorbid, have chronic diseases as their immune response is lower. What this means is that men (women produce higher levels of antibodies) over the age of 65 years, those with diabetes, hypertension, chronic heart, lung, kidney diseases, or who are undergoing treatment for cancer should be given a third dose,” he said.

The study ‘Neutralisation of Delta Variant with Sera of Covishield vaccines and COVID-19 Recovered Vaccinated Individuals’ has been done by scientists from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), National Institute of Virology, Pune, and Department of Neurosurgery, Command Hospital (Southern Command), Armed Forces Medical College, Pune.

The emergence of B.1.617 lineage has created grave public health problems in India. The lineage further mutated to generate sub-lineages B.1.617.1 (Kappa), B.1.617.2 (Delta) and B.1.617.3 and the Delta variant has slowly dominated the other variants.