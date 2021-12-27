New Delhi: Amid the looming Omicron threat, the Union Health Ministry on Monday issued guidelines for COVID-19 vaccination of children between 15-18 age group and precaution dose to healthcare and frontline workers, and to those aged 60 years and above with comorbidities.Also Read - In A first, Israeli Hospital Launches Study On Efficacy Of 4th COVID Vaccine Dose

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced that vaccination against COVID-19 for children between 15-18 years will start from January 3, while "precaution dose" for healthcare and frontline workers would be administered from January 10, decisions that come amid rising Covid cases linked to the Omicron variant of the virus.

In an address to the nation, he said the precaution dose will also be available for citizens above 60 years of age and with comorbidities on the advice of their doctor from January 10 next year as well. The precaution dose denotes a third dose of the vaccine for the fully vaccinated but Modi refrained from using the term "booster dose", as it is generally referred.

Amid Christmas and the coming new year festivities, PM Modi asked people to be alert and take all preventive measures but added that they should avoid panic as he reassured them about the health measures in place to deal with any exigencies. Administration of nasal vaccine and world's first DNA vaccine against Covid will soon start in India as well, he said.

According to the guidelines, the prioritisation and sequencing of the precaution dose would be based on the completion of nine months (39 weeks) from the date of administration of the second dose.

The government’s notification also said that Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin will be the only COVID-19 vaccine available, for now, for children, who will be inoculated from next month.

“Keeping in view the recent global surge of COVID-19 cases, detection of Omicron variant which has been categorised as a variant of concern, scientific evidence, global practices and the suggestions of ‘COVID-19 Working Group of National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI)’ as well as of ‘Standing Technical Scientific Committee (STSC)’ of NTAGI, it has now been decided to further refine the scientific prioritization and coverage of COVID-19 vaccination,” the ministry said in its order.

Co-WIN features and provisions for HCWs, FLWs and citizens 60+ with co-morbidities:

All healthcare and frontline workers and citizens aged 60 years or above with comorbidities will be able to access the vaccination for precaution dose through their existing Co-WIN account. Eligibility of such beneficiaries for the precaution dose will be based on the date of administration of second dose as recorded in the Co-WIN system. Co-WIN system will send SMS to such beneficiaries for availing the precaution dose when the dose becomes due. Registration and appointment services can be accessed through both, the online and the onsite modes. The details of the administration of the precaution dose will be suitably reflected in the vaccination certificates.

Co-WIN features and provisions for new beneficiaries aged 15-18 years:

All those aged 15 years or more will be able to register on Co-WIN. In other words, all those whose birth year is 2007 or before, shall be eligible. Beneficiaries can self-register, online through an existing account on Co-WIN or can also register by creating a new account through a unique mobile number, this facility is available for all eligible citizens presently. Such beneficiaries can also be registered onsite by the verifier/vaccinator in facilitated registration mode. Appointments can be booked online or onsite (walk-in). For such beneficiaries, option for vaccination would only be available for Covaxin as this is the only vaccine with EUL for the age-group 15-17.

Here are some of the key takeaways from PM Modi’s Speech:

The prime minister said global experience shows that following all preventive measures at a personal level is “big weapon” to fight Covid and so is vaccination. This is time to be careful, while engaging in festivities

“I would urge all of you not to panic, be careful and alert. Remember to mask up and keep washing hands,” PM Modi said.

Noting that India started giving the vaccine to its citizens from January 16 this year, PM Modi said due to the people’s collective effort and will, India has crossed the “unprecedented” and very difficult milestone of having administered 141 crore vaccine doses.

“Today, more than 61 per cent of India’s adult population has received both doses of the vaccine. Similarly, about 90 per cent of the adult population has received single dose of the vaccine,” PM Modi said.

Underlining that he was sharing key decisions with the people of the country on the occasion of Christmas, Modi said that vaccination for children between the age of 15 years to 18 years, will start in the country on January 3, 2022.

This will reduce the worries of children going to schools and colleges and their parents, and boost the fight against the pandemic, Modi said, adding that the move is also likely to aid in normalisation of teaching in schools.

“We all have experienced that the corona warriors, healthcare and frontline workers made a huge contribution in keeping the country safe in this fight. They still spend a lot of his time in the service of oronavirus patients,” PM Modi said.

From the point of view of precaution, the government has decided that ‘precaution dose’ of vaccine will be administered to healthcare and frontline workers from January 10, Monday: PM Modi

“Our innovative spirit is also growing. The country today has 18 lakh isolation beds, 5 lakh oxygen supported beds, 1,40,000 ICU beds. If ICU and non-ICU beds are taken together, there are about 90,000 beds for children. Today the country has over 3,000 PSA oxygen plants functioning and four lakh oxygen cylinders have been provided across the country,” PM Modi said.

“States are being helped to prepare a buffer dose of necessary medicines. They are also being provided with adequate testing kits,” PM Modi said.

Lauding scientists and health workers, he said the seriousness of vaccine was identified very early and along with research on it, work was also focussed on approval process, supply chain, distribution, training, IT support system and certification.