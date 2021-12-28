New Delhi: The personnel who will be deployed in poll-bound states for in election duty will be considered frontline workers (FLWs) and will be eligible for the precautionary dose of COVID-19 vaccine, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday. Assembly elections are slated to be held in early next year in five state, including–Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.Also Read - Covid Booster Dose: Here's How to Book Precaution Dose on CoWIN; Eligibility, Documents Required. Full Details Here

"Personnel to be deployed in Election Duty in poll-bound States will also be included in the category of frontline workers (FLWs)," news agency ANI reported quoting an official statement of the Ministry.

Amid the rising COVID-19 cases cases across the country, India has decided to start the administration of Covid booster dose to its at-risk population from January 10. In the fresh guidelines issued today, the Union Health Ministry said all persons aged 60 years and above with co-morbidities will not be required to produce/submit any certificate from the doctor, at the time of administration of Covid precaution dose.

Regarding Covid vaccination for those aged 15-18 years, MHA said appointments can be booked online or on site (walk-in). Services in the on-site (walk-in) mode will be available subject to the availability of vaccination slots, it clarified. The government had also stated that for young adults, Bharat Biotech-made “Covaxin” would be the only vaccination option at the moment.

In guidelines issued on Monday, the government said the children’s inoculation drive will begin January 3, while the precaution jabs will be available from January 10. It also clarified that prioritisation of the precaution dose would be based on the completion of nine months or 39 weeks from the date of administration of the second dose.

Meanwhile, a media report recently claimed that despite Allahabad High Court’s request to postpone the forthcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022 over the Omicron threat, the five state polls scheduled to be held early next year are unlikely to be deferred. Though nothing has been confirmed, the poll panel is expected to follow the schedule and complete the election process before the state assemblies’ tenure ends.

Yesterday, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan held a high-level meeting with five poll-bound states to review the public health response measures for containment and management of COVID-19, and the vaccination status in these states.

After the meeting, the Health Ministry said, states were advised to speedily ramp up COVID-19 vaccination of all eligible population for first dose and ensure that those who were due for the second dose are administered the second dose.