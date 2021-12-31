New Delhi: As the Omicron coronavirus variant spreads in India and across the world, experts are anxiously watching a battle play out that could determine the future of the pandemic. As another wave of COVID-19 infections swamped India, the government announced strict curbs and cautioned public to follow COVID guidelines while announcing precautionary vaccine doses for frontline workers and citizens above the age of 60. Meanwhile, two new vaccines and one anti-COVID drug were approved for restricted use in India.Also Read - Omicron Starts Replacing Delta Variant in India, Claim Reports. Here's What it Means

As India braced for 2022, lockdown-like curbs and night curfew made a comeback with several state governments releasing fresh guidelines for the new calendar amid the rising Omicron threat. With 309 new cases of highly transmissible COVID variant Omicron detected in the last 24 hours, India’s Omicron tally on Friday rose to 1,270 cases.

Among the 23 states and Union Territories that have reported the Omicron infection so far, Maharashtra tops the list with 450 cases of this variant. Of them, 125 patients have been discharged as per the Health Ministry data. Delhi has the second-highest cases of Omicron infection at 320. However, 57 of them have been discharged from the hospital.

Which COVID vaccines have been approved in India

The last week of 2021 saw India adding two more vaccines to its kitty with Corbevax and Covovax receiving Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) from Drug Controller General of India (DGCI). Corbevax, developed by Biological E Ltd, is India’s first indigenously-developed receptor binding domain (RBD) protein sub-unit COVID-19 vaccine. Meanwhile, Covovax, the nanoparticle vaccine, has been developed by the Serum Institute of India.

Eight COVID-19 vaccines — Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin, Serum Institute’s Covishield, Russia’s Sputnik V, Zydus Cadila’s ZyCoV-D, the US-made Johnson and Johnson and Moderna, Corbevax and Covovax — had so far received Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) from the Indian drug regulator.

Anti-COVID pill in India

India gave nod to Optimus Pharma’s front line COVID-19 medication Molnupiravir for restricted emergency use in the country. The anti-COVID pill Molnupiravir received a go-ahead from DGCI after Optimus Pharma successfully completed the Phase 3 Clinical Trial on 1,218 subjects across 29 geographical study sites across the country. The DCGI approved Molnupiravir for treatment of adult patients with COVID-19 and who have high risk of progression of the disease including hospitalisation or death.

Molnupiravir has been developed by MSD and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics. It has been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA).

Molnupiravir will be manufactured in the country by 13 companies for restricted use under emergency situation for treatment of adult patients with Covid-19 and who have high risk of progression of the disease.

All eyes on COVID booster shots in India

States geared up to give booster doses to people above 60 and healthcare/frontline workers as elaborate arrangements have been made to administers the precautionary dose from January 10 onwards. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on December 25 announced that precautionary dose for healthcare/frontline workers and people above 60 and suffering from co-morbidities.

WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan, while speaking about India allowing precautionary shots, on Friday said,”So far that we have on this mix and match or combination have not included Corbevax. There is data on the Covavax that has been tried as a booster. Whether you take another shot of the same vaccine as booster or administer a different one, you get a good boost.”

Swamination said boosters give “good strengthening of the immune response as the memory cells get activated”. “What WHO said is that what vaccine you pick as the booster dose really depends on different things such as what you have used in that country, what supplies are available, what acceptable to the public, what the costs are, etc. Whatever it is, boosters give good strengthening of the immune response as the memory cells get activated,” the WHO chief scientist told CNBC-TV18, according to a News18 report.

COVID vaccines for children

With the next phase of COVID-19 vaccination drive set to start from January 3, state governments across the country are gearing up inoculate the people between the age group of 15 to 18 years. States have been asked by Centre to provide training to the vaccination staff and officers who will be inoculating the teenagers and set up dedicated vaccination centers for them. Earlier, PM Narendra Modi had announced that people in the age group of 15-18 years will be eligible to get a vaccine against novel coronavirus from January 3, 2022.

Both walk-in and online registrations through CoWIN facilities will be made available for the eligible teenagers. Registration on CoWIN portal will begin from January 1 and on-site registrations will start from January 3. The Hyderabad-based vaccine manufacturer Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin had already received approval from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for emergency use for the 12-18 age group.

The vaccine manufacturer had submitted data from clinical trials in the 12-18 age group for Covaxin (BBV152) to the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO). Bharat Biotech had said earlier that the data was reviewed by the CDSCO and the Subject Experts Committee (SEC), which provided their positive recommendations.