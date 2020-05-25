New Delhi: Haryana may have sealed its borders with Delhi to prevent a surge in its coronavirus cases due to those returning to the state from the national capital, but that didn’t stop Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari from flouting lockdown norms and crossing the border to reach Haryana. Also Read - After Amit Shah, Manoj Tiwari Blames Hate Speeches by BJP Leaders For Party's Defeat in Delhi Polls

The BJP MP arrived in Sonipat district’s Sheikhpura and played cricket at an academy there, allegedly at the invitation of the academy owner. Also Read - ‘We Want Delhi's Development, Ready to Work as Constructive Opposition,’ Says Manoj Tiwari

Not only did he play cricket, but he also chose not to wear a mask. He was also seen singing, posing for selfies and interacting with people, thus violating social distancing norms.

Notably, for the ongoing fourth phase of the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, the Centre had given permission for sports complexes to open but had also said that all sporting activities should be conducted behind closed doors.

Today’s incident also comes on a day Union Minister and Tiwari’s fellow BJP MP DV Sadananda Gowda is already facing severe flak for not taking Karnataka government’s mandated 7-day institutional quarantine for air passengers arriving in state. The minister reached Bengaluru from Delhi on the first day of resumption of domestic flights in the country after two months.

The Haryana government had, last month, closed its borders with Delhi fearing a surge in its COVID-19 numbers due to returnees from Delhi to the state. At present, while Haryana has nearly 1,200 cases of COVID-19, Delhi has breached the 14,000 mark; the national capital, which is also a union territory, has the fourth highest number of cases after Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat respectively.