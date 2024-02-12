Borders Sealed, Restrictions Imposed Ahead of Famers Protest, Centre Reaches Out to Protesters | 10 Points

Farmers Protest Latest Update: The Delhi police have also barred the entry of tractors, trolleys, buses, trucks, and commercial vehicles into the National Capital from Uttar Pradesh.

Farmers Protest (Representative Image)

Farmers Protest Latest Update: Just a day ahead of the protests called by the farmers, massive security has been beefed up across Punjab-Haryana borders. Section 144 has also been imposed in Delhi till March 12 and public gatherings have been banned. As part of the precautionary measure, the authorities have been putting up jersey barricades and prohibitory orders given the farmers’ planned protest.

Farmers Protest: Check Top 10 Developments So Far

The Haryana and Delhi Police have also placed concrete barricades at the Tikri border in Jhajjar’s Bahadurgarh and Singhu in Sonepat to prevent the farmers from entering the national capital. Police have also kept water cannons along with large cemented containers were also placed by Delhi Police on the Sonepat border. In the meantime, the Delhi police have issued an order prohibiting the gathering of public at all borders between Delhi and Uttar Pradesh in view of the protest march. The Delhi police have also barred the entry of tractors, trolleys, buses, trucks, and commercial vehicles into the National Capital from Uttar Pradesh. The order that has been enforced will remain in force up until March 12, unless withdrawn earlier, read the official statement by Delhi police. According to the prohibitory order, no protestor would be allowed to bear arms, including firearms, swords, trishuls, spears, rods, etc. Earlier in the day, the Haryana government has converted two large stadiums into makeshift jails to detain the protesting farmers. Chaudhary Dalbir Singh Indoor Stadium in Sirsa and Guru Gobind Singh Stadium in Dabwali will serve as temporary jails to keep detained farmers in case their march goes ahead,. Section 144 was also imposed at the Ghazipur, Tikri and Singhu border in Uttar Pradesh to avoid any untoward incident. On Sunday, the Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory ahead of farmers’ ‘Delhi Chalo’ march’.

