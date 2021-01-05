United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday cancelled his visit to India later this month, citing the need to oversee the pandemic response at home, reported Reuters. Johnson was invited to take part in the Republic Day celebrations on January 26 as a chief guest. “The prime minister spoke to Prime Minister Modi this morning, to express his regret that he will be unable to visit India later this month as planned,” a Downing Street spokeswoman said. Also Read - British PM Boris Johnson to Visit India as Scheduled, No Change in Plans so Far: Report

Earlier, reports citing sources in the British High Commission had suggested that United Kingdom’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson will be visiting India as the chief guest at the Republic Day parade in New Delhi later this month. Also Read - UK PM Boris Johnson Announces England-wide Lockdown Amid New Coronavirus Strain

“In light of the national lockdown announced last night, and the speed at which the new coronavirus variant is spreading, the Prime Minister said that it was important for him to remain in the UK so he can focus on the domestic response to the virus,” Johnson told PM Modi according to a Times of India report. Also Read - United Kingdom MPs Approve 'Historic' Brexit Trade Deal With European Union

Meanwhile, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has imposed a new stay-at-home lockdown until at least mid-February to battle through the “critical moment” in the coronavirus pandemic, which has been exacerbated due to a new highly transmissible variant of the deadly virus.

Addressing the country in a televised address from Downing Street on Monday night, Johnson said the UK is at a pivotal stage in its fight against the rapidly spreading infections as he confirmed a complete shutdown of schools and businesses, similar to the very first nationwide lockdown back in March 2020.

‘As I speak to you tonight our hospitals are under more pressure from Covid than at any time,’ said Johnson.

‘It’s clear that we need to do more together to bring this new variant under control. In England, we must therefore go into a national lockdown which is tough enough to combat this variant. That means the government is once again instructing you to stay at home,’ he said.

He revealed that the number of hospital patients has increased to nearly 27,000, almost a third higher than the peak of the first wave of the pandemic in April 2020. He, however, stressed that there is ‘one huge difference’ compared to the lockdown of last year.

‘We are rolling out the biggest vaccination programme in our history. We have vaccinated more people in the UK than in the rest of Europe combined,” he said.

Giving a “realistic” picture on vaccination by the National Health Service (NHS), he said: ‘By the middle of February if things go well, and with a wind in our sails, we expect to have offered the first vaccine dose to everyone in the four top priority groups identified by the Joint Committee of Vaccination and Immunisation.’ The UK prime minister said this means vaccinating care home residents and carers, all over-70s, everyone who is clinically extremely vulnerable, and all NHS frontline and health workers.