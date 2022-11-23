Botad Election 2022: Won By Just 905 Votes in 2017, Will BJP Retain The Seat Against AAP, Congress?

The Gujarat assembly elections will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5. The election results to the 182-member Gujarat assembly will be announced on 8th December.

Botad Assembly Election 2022: Botad is an assembly constituency in Gujarat. In the 2017, assembly election, there were as many as 25 candidates in fray from Botad constituency. The seat was won by BJP’s Saurabh Patel (DALAL) against Congress’s Kalathiya Dhirajlal Madhavjibhai in an extremely close fight. Patel won by a slim margin of 906 votes. Botad was one of 99 seats won by the Bharatiya Janata Party.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Dr.bharatiben Dhirubhai Shiyal won from Bhavnagar Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with the margin of 329519 votes by defeating Patel Manharbhai Nagjibhai (vasani) of the Indian National Congress.

This year, the BJP has fielded Ganshyambhai Pragjibhai Virani from the seat while the Congress has put forward Ramesh Mer and AAP, Umesh Makwana.

Botad Assembly Constituency Candidates

Ganshyambhai Pragjibhai Virani, BJP

Ramesh Mer, Congress

Umesh Makwana, AAP

Gujarat Election Date 2022

Gujarat Election Result Date 2022

