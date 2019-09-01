New Delhi: Political strategist Prashant Kishor took to Twitter on Sunday and lambasted the ‘botched up NRC’, a day after the final Assam list excluded over 19 lakh people’s name.

Kishor, who along with his team is working with Mamata Banerjee and TMC for the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, tweeted strongly against the process of documenting the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

He tweeted, “A botched up NRC leaves lakhs of people as foreigners in their own country!

Such is the price people pay when political posturing & rhetoric is misunderstood as solution for complex issues related to national security without paying attention to strategic & systemic challenges.”

A botched up NRC leaves lakhs of people as foreigners in their own country! Such is the price people pay when political posturing & rhetoric is misunderstood as solution for complex issues related to national security without paying attention to strategic & systemic challenges. — Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) September 1, 2019

A day ago after the final Assam NRC list was released and effectively rendered over 19 lakh people ‘stateless’ till proven otherwise, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee too had criticised the exercise.

“The NRC fiasco has exposed all those who tried to take political mileage out of it. They have a lot to answer to the nation. This is what happens when an act is guided by an ulterior motive rather than the good of the society and the larger interest of the nation,” Banerjee wrote on Twitter.

My heart goes out to all those, especially the large number of Bengali speaking brothers and sisters, who are made to suffer because of this botched-up process,” she added.

Exclusions in the final NRC list won’t mean these people would go to jail or be declared as foreigners. All excluded people have the right to appeal to the foreigners’ tribunal in Assam under Section 8 of Schedule to the Citizenship (Registration of Citizens and Issue of National Identity Cards) Rules, 2003.