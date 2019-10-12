New Delhi: Hours after concluding Second Informal Summit with Prime Minister Modi in Mahabalipuram, Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday said China and India should correctly look at differences and should not dilute the overall cooperation.

He also said that the dance of the dragon and the elephant is the only ‘correct choice’ for both sides. “We should carefully handle issues concerning each other’s core interests. We should properly manage and control problems that cannot be solved for the time being,” Xi was quoted as saying by Xinhua news agency.

A report by the state-run Xinhua news agency on Saturday stated that the two leaders had a candid and in-depth exchange of views on China-India relations. As per the report, Xi pointed out that since his successful meeting with Modi in Wuhan last year, China-India relations have entered a new stage of sound and stable development, and the positive effects of the meeting are constantly emerging.

Saying that the differences between the two countries should be looked at in the correct way, Xi said both the countries should seek understanding through communication to resolve differences.

Suggesting that both the countries should carry out strategic communication effectively, he said it will then enhance mutual understanding and cooperation.

“Both countries should carry out strategic communication in a timely and effective manner, enhance mutual understanding and cooperation, and firmly grasp the general direction of the development of bilateral relations,” he said.

"We should carefully handle issues concerning each other's core interests. We should properly manage and control problems that cannot be solved for the time being," he said, adding, "Both the countries should improve the level of military security exchanges and cooperation."

After concluding his India visit, Xi arrived in Kathmandu for his two-day visit to the Himalayan country. There he was received by Nepalese President Bidya Devi Bhandari and Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli at the Tribhuvan International Airport.