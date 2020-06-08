Mumbai: Hours after facing criticism from Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut, Bollywood actor Sonu Sood on Sunday met Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray at Matoshree. The latter lauded actor Sonu Sood’s initiative to arrange buses for stranded migrant workers. Also Read - 'Unlock 1' in J&K: Religious Places to Remain Shut; Malls, Barber Shops, Salons Can Reopen

The actor, after meeting the Maharashtra Chief Minister, said, "We have to support all the people who are suffering & need us. I will continue until the last migrant has reached his home. Every party from Kashmir to Kanyakumari has supported & I want to thank everyone for that."

The meeting came on a day the Thackeray-led Shiv Sena launched a scathing attack on Sonu saying he was "enacting a political script written by BJP".

Writing in the party’s mouthpiece Saamana, Sanjay Raut referred to the Punjab-born actor as a Mahatma, who, he wrote, had appeared out of nowhere during the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 lockdown.

Notably, the Mahatma jibe was with reference to the actor’s recent meet with Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, during which the Governor had called him Mahatma Sood, praising him for his work.

Raut further alleged that Sood was only ‘pretending’ to send migrants home, remarking that he could anything for money as he’s an actor, adding that ‘acting is his profession’.

During the lockdown, the actor has done everything-from airlifting girls working in Kerala to their native Odisha, to sending labourers from Uttarakhand back to their home state on a flight.

Maharashtra is currently governed by an alliance of the Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP, with Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray as the Chief Minister. With a total of well over 80,000 coronavirus cases thus far, it is the worst coronavirus-hit state in the country by a distance.