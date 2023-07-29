Home

News

India

Boy, 16, Hangs Self Over Study Pressure in East Delhi’s Madhu Vihar

Boy, 16, Hangs Self Over Study Pressure in East Delhi’s Madhu Vihar

Police found the boy, Ankit Badola, a student of Class 11, hanging in the bathroom with a rope tied to a window rod, Deputy Commissioner of Police (east) Amrutha Guguloth said.

Boy, 16, hangs self over study pressure in east Delhi's Madhu Vihar

New Delhi: A 16-year-old boy allegedly hanged himself in the bathroom of his house Saturday morning in east Delhi’s Chander Vihar area, police said. A PCR call was received at 7.06 am about suicide in the Chander Vihar area near Madhu Vihar, they said.

Trending Now

Police found the boy, Ankit Badola, a student of Class 11, hanging in the bathroom with a rope tied to a window rod, Deputy Commissioner of Police (east) Amrutha Guguloth said. According to a suicide note found on him, Badola was frustrated over his falling short of his parents’ expectations in studies, she said. His father works as an architect.

Proceedings under section 174 CrPC are being conducted, police added.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES