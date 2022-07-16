Ahmedabad: A 16-year-old boy died after his friend inserted an air compressor into his rectum in Gujarat’s Mehsana district. According to reports, the incident occurred on the premises of Alok Industries in Kadi taluka when the victim boy, a resident of Labour Company in Chhatral-Kadi highway, fell unconscious after the air compressor pipe was inserted into his rectum.Also Read - High Purity Heroin Worth Rs 376 Crores, Hidden In Fabric Rolls, Seized Near Mundra Port in Gujarat. Here's How

The accused has been identified as Kuldeep Vijaybhai. He has been booked under Section 304 (culpable homicide) of IPC, according to a report in Indian Express. The boy died after suffering internal injuries due to a sudden burst of air in the cavity.

According to Alok Industries contractor Trilochan Gautam, the workers were using an air compressor machine to suction scattered wood material from their clothes. He further said that he saw the boy and Kuldeep teasing each other and he asked them to stop it and join them for lunch.

Few moments later, Kuldeep came running to Gautam telling him the boy went unconscious.

“We were doing woodwork at the factory premises and around 12:30 pm, I asked the workers to go for lunch break. Prior to going for lunch break, the workers were using an air compressor machine to suction scattered wood material from their clothes. I saw the victim boy and the accused teasing each other. I told them to stop doing it and join us for lunch. A few minutes later, Kuldeep came running to us and said the victim had fallen unconscious,” the report quoted the contractor as saying.

According to the accused, the victim had first tried to insert the pipe into Kuldeep’s rectum for fun. Kuldeep then said that he, too, inserted the pipe in the rectum of the victim after which he fell unconscious.

The victim was taken to Bhagyoday Hospital in Kadi town where he was declared brought dead.