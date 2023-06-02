Home

Delhi Horror: 18-Year-Old Brutally Stabbed Multiple Times in Broad Daylight, Probe on

18-Year-Old Stabbed In Delhi Street | Representative Image

New Delhi: Days after the brutal murder of Sakshi, the national capital is once again shaken by a stabbing incident of an 18-year-old boy on a busy street.

The boy was subjected to brutal slaps, kicks, and stabbings in Badarpur, a busy area in the southeast Delhi district.

He was immediately rushed to AIIMS Trauma Centre, and his condition is critical.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Rajesh Deo confirmed that the Badarpur Police Station received a call regarding a stabbing incident at Gali No. 9, Mohan Baba Nagar, around 2 pm.

The video of the incident shows two men taking turns to assault and stab the 18-year-old while bystanders continued to pass by without intervening or assisting the victim.

Shockingly, despite the boy’s pleas for them to stop, nobody came forward to help him.

The police have identified one of the accused men as Jitendra alias Jeetu, while the other remains unidentified.

Further investigation is underway.

Shahbad Dairy Incident

On Sunday, a 20-year-old named Sahil brutally murdered 16-year-old Sakshi in the Shahbad Dairy area. He attacked the victim multiple times, crushed her head with a boulder, and then fled the scene.

The police arrested the accused man from Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh on Monday afternoon. On Thursday, a Delhi court extended the accused’s custody for three more days.

The police have successfully recovered the knife used by Sahil to commit the heinous crime in northwest Delhi’s Shahbad Dairy area. The investigation by the police is currently ongoing.

