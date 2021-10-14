Mumbai: Indian government-owned, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited(BPCL) now has unveiled an automated fuelling technology system, commonly now as U-Fill to ease the customers with a better experience at the outlets. The company in a statement said that the technology obviates the need for looking at zero or final reading and such offline manual interventions.Also Read - BPCL Recruitment 2021: Only 2 Days Left to Apply for 87 Posts | Apply Now on mhrdnats.gov.in

According to Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, the new automated fuelling technology is secure, fast, and smart. The new U-Fill outlets have been launched in 65 cities and are likely to be launched soon across the country. The customers need not download any app to use the U-Fill technology. When payment is concerned, a customer can use any desired application for payment, such as Google pay, Paytm, and others. Also Read - LPG Price: Big Update On Subsidy For BPCL Cooking Gas Cylinder Customers; Details Here

The u-fill also offers a real-time Quick response code(QR) and voucher code. Further, the BPCL added that if any advance payments made by the customer remain partially unused, then the money will be refunded with a time span of 48 hours in the customer’s account. Also Read - BPCL Records Highest-Ever Annual Profit Ahead of Privatisation, Declares Final Dividend

The U-Fill system gives the customers the liberty to control fueling as the unit automatically dispenses the amount of fuel, one has paid for. Therefore, the point of constantly seeing the reading is eliminated.

Executive Director (Retail), BPCL P S Ravi said to local news, “The ease of usage and seamless elevated experience make UFill a game changing solution, empowering our customers with a swift, secure and smart solution for their fuelling needs. With dedicated UFill bays branded as “Fast Forward Zone” in our fuel stations, the on forecourt invitation to our UFill customers provide an experience that would set him or her apart from any experience that a competitor fuel station would offer. UFill is one more unique step in BPCL’s continuous endeavour to leverage digital technology to offer our customers personalised and new-age solutions”.

The new technology seeks to improve customer turnaround time(TAT)at the fuel outlets.