BR Ambedkar Death Anniversary: Top 10 Inspiring Quotes by Babasaheb Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar

BR Ambedkar Death Anniversary: The nation on Tuesday (December 6) is remembering the Indian jurist, economist, social reformer and political leader BR Ambedkar on his death anniversary today. Popularly known as Babasaheb, he dedicated his life, working for the upliftment of the Dalits (the untouchables) and the socially backward class of India. He chaired the drafting committee of the Constituent Assembly. He was India’s first Minister of Law and Justice. He is also known as the “Father of the Indian Constitution” and was born on 14 April 1891.

TOP QUOTES BY BHIMRAO RAMJI AMBEDKAR

“If I find the constitution being misused, I shall be the first to burn it.” “Freedom of mind is real freedom. A person whose mind is not free though he may not be in chains, is a slave, not a free man. One whose mind is not free, though he may not be in prison, is a prisoner and not a free man. One whose mind is not free though alive, is no better than dead. Freedom of mind is the proof of one’s existence.” “I like the religion that teaches liberty, equality and fraternity.” “Caste is not a physical object like a wall of bricks or a line of barbed wire which prevents the Hindus from co-mingling and which has, therefore, to be pulled down. Caste is a notion; it is a state of the mind.” “I measure the progress of a community by the degree of progress which women have achieved.” “Equality may be a fiction but nonetheless one must accept it as a governing principle.” “So long as you do not achieve social liberty, whatever freedom is provided by the law is of no avail to you.” “A great man is different from an eminent one in that he is ready to be the servant of the society.” “Every man must have a philosophy of life, for everyone must have a standard by which to measure his conduct. And philosophy is nothing but a standard by which to measure.” “Justice has always evoked ideas of equality, of proportion of compensation. In short, Justice is another name of liberty, equality and fraternity.”