New Delhi: As protesting farmers comfort themselves by lighting bonfires, Delhiites brace themselves for colder weather conditions in December. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday recorded a minimum temperature of 5.5 degrees Celsius at the Safdarjung observatory. The maximum temperature was 22.4 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, Delhi's air quality dipped to the 'very poor' category as it stood at 329. "We're taking all sorts of protection, even at home. We need to be careful," a cyclist told ANI.

The Met department said that the influence of a fresh western disturbance passing through Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh has been affecting the upper reaches of the Himalayas causing a slight increase in temperatures this week.

However, this will change in the coming days.

“This is a fast-moving wind direction and it will withdraw on Tuesday. Thereafter, the temperatures are expected to drop again,” Mahesh Palawat, an expert at Skymet Weather, a private forecasting agency, said.

The cold wave is expected to persist in the capital city from December 23 to December 26. Moderate to dense fog is also predicted during the period, it said.

Earlier on Sunday, Delhi recorded a minimum of 3.4 degrees Celsius, the lowest this season so far.