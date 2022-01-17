New Delhi: Parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh are expected to witness a cold wave over the next few days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted.Also Read - Seven Delhi-Bound Trains Delayed Due to Fog, Low Visibility

The weather department had also predicted isolated to scattered light or moderate rainfall over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on January 19 and January 20. Also Read - IMD Weather Update: Very Dense Fog, Cold Day Conditions in THESE States. Read Full Forecast Here

“Dense to Very Dense Fog in isolated parts in night/morning hours very likely over Rajasthan and East Uttar Pradesh during next 2 days and Dense Fog in isolated parts in the night/morning hours over Jammu division and Himachal Pradesh on 16th /17th; over West Uttar Pradesh and north Madhya Pradesh during next 2 days,” the statement said. Also Read - IMD Weather Forecast: Temperature to Dip in North West India Including Delhi; Rains in THESE States

Earlier on Sunday, various regions of North India witnessed foggy conditions that reduced visibility in parts of the city in the early hours of the day. Besides, a thick layer of fog affected the visibility in Lucknow, while dense fog enveloped Bhopal as the cold wave hits Madhya Pradesh.