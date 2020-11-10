New Delhi: The counting of votes for Brahampur Vidhan Sabha seat will begin at 8 AM. The constituency went to polls on October 28 in the first phase of Bihar Assembly Elections 2020. Also Read - Belaganj Constituency Election Result LIVE: Counting of Votes to Begin at 8 AM

Ranjan Kumar Tiwari from Rashtrawadi Jansangh, Jatadhari from Bahujan Samaj Party, Hulas Pandey from Lok Jan Shakti Party were in the fray from Brahampur Vidhan Sabha seat. Also Read - Buxar Constituency Result LIVE: Counting of Votes to begin at 8 AM

The BJP had given the Brahampur seat to the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) candidate, which had joined the NDA in October. Also Read - Shahpur Constituency Result LIVE: Counting of Votes to begin at 8 AM

In 2015, Shambhu Nath Singh Yadav of RJD had registered victory from the Brahmapur seat. Yadav had defeated BJPs’ Vivek Thakur.

In 2015, JD-U managed to bag 23 out of 78 seats. But it was a part of Mahagathbandhan, therefore, the Muslim community voted in support of the party. The equation is likely to change as JD-U is again a part of the NDA. RJD won 20 seats while Congress 11 seats and the BJP managed to win 20 seats.