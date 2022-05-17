New Delhi: In a move that promises to boost India’s road and infrastructure, the Road and railway ministries, and the Border Road Organisation (BRO) has decided to construct the country’s first underwater road-cum-rail tunnels across the mighty Brahmaputra in Assam, according to a Times of India report.Also Read - Over 23,000 Youths Receive Appointment Letters For Various Govt Jobs in Assam

Three parallel tunnels will be built– one for road, another for rail and the third one for emergency use, according to the plan. The strategic multi-modal transportation system eyes to integrate the rail and highway network through the Jamurihat-Silghat axis towards North Assam, Tawang and the rest of Arunachal Pradesh. Also Read - Choked And A Moment of Silence: Emotional PM Modi Offers Help To Gujarat Girl To Fulfill Her Dream To Become A Doctor | VIDEO

Under-River Road-Rail Tunnels: Key Details

Location: Pachigaon (Jamugurihat) and Kaliabor Tea Estate (Silghat)

No of tunnels: 3

Length: Approximately 9.8 km

Estimated cost: Rs 7000 crore

Underwater tunnel project will benefit the country strategically by reducing travel time between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

Existing Bridges Across The River:

Naranarayan Setu, Jogighopa (Rail-cum-road)

Saraighat Bridge, Guwahati (Rail-cum-road)

Kolia Bhomora Setu, Tezpur (Road)

Bogibeel Bridge (Rail-cum-road)

Bhupen Hazarika Setu, Dhola Sadiya (Road)

The proposed tunnels will be constructed using tunnel boring machines and may take around two to two-and-a-half years to complete them after the work starts. Also Read - Pattachitra Painting That PM Modi Gifted Denmark PM is Now Adorning Her Home | See Pics

It is important to note that these tunnels will be inter-connected with cross passage for evacuation in case of any emergency and can be used for both civilian and strategic purposes.

As mentioned above, the government is planning to spend around Rs 7,000 crore for these tunnels. Earlier NHIDCL, a company under the road transport ministry, had proposed twin tunnels only for vehicles and had estimated an expenditure of Rs 12,800 crore.

The tunnel will take off from about 9 km upstream of the existing Kaliabomara (Tezpur) road bridge and it will connect Jakhlabandha railway station on the south bank and at Dhaliabil railway station on the north bank of Brahmaputra.

The Times of India report also states that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has directed the road and railway ministries to plan and work together for laying road and rail tunnels together to save cost.