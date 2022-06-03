Brajarajnagar Bypoll Result: Bjiu Janata Dal’s (BJD) Alaka Mohanty has registered thumping victory in Brajarajnagar by-election. MOhanty has defeated her nearest rival Kishore Chandra Patel of the Congress with a margin of more than 65,000 votes. The counting of votes for the high-octane by-poll for Brajaranagar Assembly constituency in Jharsuguda began at 8 AM. For the unversed, the constituency had witnessed a triangular fight among BJD, BJP and Congress nominees. While the BJD had fielded Alka Mohanty as its candidate in Brajranjnagar assembly segment, the BJP had nominated former MLA Radharani Panda. Ex-assembly speaker Kishore Patel had contested the by-election on a Congress ticket. Over 2.14 lakh people who were eligible to exercise their franchise had cast their votes on Tuesday.Also Read - No Plan to Join Politics: Sidhu Moosewala's Father Amid Offers To Contest Sangrur Bypolls 'Unopposed'

