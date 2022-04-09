New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has dismissed energy drink brand Red Bull’s petition seeking to injunct Pepsi from using the tagline “Stimulates Mind. Energizes Body.” for its energy drink Sting. Red Bull sought an interim injunction against Pepsico, restraining it from using the tagline “Stimulates Mind. Energizes Body.”, which is claimed to be deceptively similar to its registered trademark/ tagline “Vitalizes Body And Mind”.Also Read - Over 300 Firms Have Shut Down Operations In Russia So Far Over Ukraine War. Check List Here

Dismissing the petition, the court said plaintiff Red Bull has failed to establish a prima facie case in its favour and the balance of convenience is also in favour of defendant Pepsico India Holdings Pvt Ltd for not granting an interim injunction as the products of the defendants have been selling in the market with this tagline for almost five years.

"Both the taglines used by the plaintiff and the defendants are descriptive and laudatory in nature. Whether the tagline of the plaintiff has acquired distinctiveness or secondary meaning in respect of the plaintiff's products can only be established at the stage of trial," Justice Amit Bansal said.

What Was The Petition?

The present suit was filed in August 2018 and in September 24, 2018, the parties were referred for mediation. However, the mediation did not bear fruits, as per the order dated April 6.

Red Bull claimed that the marks are similar and Pepsi’s use of “Stimulates Mind. Energizes Body.” amounts to infringement and passing off its trademark – “Vitalizes Body and Mind”. It had argued that the mark had acquired distinctiveness and secondary meaning, thus entitled to protection.

Pepsi, represented by J Sagar Associates, defended its use of the tagline as being descriptive of the product and thus no action for infringement can lie. Pepsi had argued that Red Bull’s trademark itself is invalid since it is in contravention of Section 9 of the Trade Marks Act.

