New Delhi: In a powerful and direct message to China, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday addressed the Indian Army troops during his surprise visit to Ladakh's Galwan Valley and said that history is proof that expansionists have always perished.

"The bravery that you and your compatriots have shown, it is a clear message to the world about India's strength. Your courage is higher than the heights where you are posted today. Your arms are as strong as the mountains that surround you. Your confidence, determination and belief is as immovable and the peaks here," PM Modi asserted, boosting the morale of the brave soldiers fighting the border situation in Ladakh.

Here's what Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today:

1. “The age of expansionism is over, this is the age of development. History is witness that expansionist forces have either perished or were forced to turn back,” PM Modi said.

2. Describing the Indian Army soldiers as “the braves of the soil”, the prime minister condoled the deaths of 20 jawans who were martyred in the violent face-off on June 15.

3. PM Modi saluted the soldiers and said, “The bravery of 14 Corps will be talked about everywhere. Tales of your bravery and valour are echoing in every house in the country.”

4. “We are the same people who pray to the flute playing Lord Krishna but we are also the same people who idolise and follow the same Lord Krishna who carries the ‘Sudarshana Chakra’,” he said.

5. “Those who are weak can never initiate peace, bravery is a pre-requisite for peace… Whether in World War or peace, whenever the need arises, the world has seen the victory of our braves and their efforts towards peace. We have worked for the betterment of humanity,” the prime minister said.

6. “The conditions in which you all deliver your best are among the toughest in the world, and you have proven time and again that the Indian armed force is mightier and better than everyone else in the world,” he commended the soldiers.

7. Pointing at the women soldiers at the forefront of the standoff, PM Modi hailed, “I am looking at women soldiers in front of me. In the battlefield at the border, this view is inspiring….Today I speak of your glory”.

8. The Prime Minister said that the government is putting “adequate focus on the requirement of armed forces” to prepare for an escalated situation.

9. “We have increased expenditure on development of infrastructure in the (Galwan) border area by three times,” PM Modi noted.

10. Chants of “Bharat Mata ki Jai” and “Vande Mataram” were heard earlier this morning when the Prime Minister made a surprise visit at the camouflage tent in Nimu, near the contentious border in Ladakh.