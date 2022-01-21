New Delhi: After hiking to villages which were cut off from the nearest towns due to heavy snowfall, our fearless health workers have now heaving snow in Gurez valley to continue the vaccination drive. Fueled by the Omicron variant, Jammu and Kashmir witnessed a major spike in the covid cases over the last few weeks. The state has imposed a slew of measures to contain the spread of the virus and urged the people to follow the guidelines set by the government to keep the Covid cases under check.Also Read - 16 Senior Men's Hockey Players Among 33 Positive Cases in SAI Bengaluru

The authorities have also accelerated the vaccination in the valley. To ensure the safety of people living in far flung area of north Kashmir in heavy snow covered Gurez valley, the health workers are conducting the vaccination drive at the most adverse conditions.

To achieve the 100% vaccination against COVID between the age group 15-17 years and precaution dose of above 60 years age group, the block medical officer Gurez along with 12-member health team comprising of various doctors, paramedics are working relentlessly and reaching out to the hilly and avalanche prone areas.

Such Commitment, Salute! See Pictures Below:

“We are on foot since the vaccination drive is announced and our area Gurez which is this time fully covered with heavy snow create several difficulties but despite that we health workers team under the BMO Gurez are making it sure that every villager get vaccinated” he added that “ we not only do it in Gurez main twin but we have gone to extreme remote areas which are adjacent to line of control for that we sometime have climbed snow mountains around 10 to 12kilometres it took us 7-8 hours by foot to reach those areas but we made it, our only target is to keep people away from this virus,” Bashir Teero a health worker told to WION.

Around 700 doses have been administered to people falling between the age group 15-17 from past couple of days, and efforts to vaccinate the left-out young population and above 60 ages are being accelerated.

BMO Gurez Dr Tahira Nazir Said, “we have to this place for vaccination of 15-17 age group am here with all my team am thankful to them they have cooperated with us we also had made them aware about covid protocols am really thankful to them.”