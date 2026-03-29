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1 Devotee dead, 2 injured as portion of ceiling collapses at Tiruchirappallis Samayapuram Mariamman temple

1 Devotee dead, 2 injured as portion of ceiling collapses at Tiruchirappalli’s Samayapuram Mariamman temple

The incident occurred at Samayapuram Mariamman Temple’s Sannathi Street mandapam, where devotees were sleeping after arriving at Samayapuram for darshan.

1 Devotee dead, 2 injured as portion of ceiling collapses at Tiruchirappalli’s Samayapuram Mariamman temple

Tiruchirappalli: A tragic incident has surfaced from Tamil Nadu where a devotee was killed and two others sustained injuries after a portion of the ceiling collapsed at the Samayapuram Mariamman Temple in Tiruchirappalli on Sunday. The incident took place at the Sannathi Street mandapam, where devotees were sleeping after offering prayers at Samayapuram. The deceased was identified as 32-year-old Nadiya from Thanjavur district. Two persons who were stuck in the rubble were rescued by other devotees. They were rushed to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital and are undergoing treatment.

Tamil Nadu | A devotee was killed while two others were injured after a portion of the ceiling collapsed at the Samayapuram Mariamman Temple in Tiruchirappalli. The incident occurred at the Sannathi Street mandapam, where devotees were sleeping after arriving at Samayapuram for… — ANI (@ANI) March 29, 2026

A police team from the Samayapuram Police Station rushed to the spot and initiated investigation. Cops also cordoned off Sannathi Street after the dreadful incident.

The Samayapuram Mariamman Temple is one of the most famous Shakti shrines in Tamil Nadu. Lakhs of devotees visit the temple throughout the year. Several devotees perform foot journeys and stay overnight at the temple for darshan.

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Further details are awaited.

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