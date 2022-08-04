Srinagar: A migrant worker was on Thursday dies and two others were injured after terrorists threw grenade at them in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama, police said. The Jammu and Kashmir police said the deceased has been identified as Mohd Mumtaz, resident of Sakwa Parsa, Bihar and the injured have been identified as Mohd Arif and Mohd Majbool, residents of Rampur, Bihar. Both are stable, police addedAlso Read - Biryani Worth Rs 43 Lakh Puts JKFA In Trouble

“Terrorists hurled grenade in Gadoora area of Pulwama. In this terror incident, one labourer died and two others were injured. Area cordoned off. Further details shall follow,” Jammu and Kashmir police said on Twitter. Also Read - Jammu And Kashmir: Grenade Blast Reported From Ramban

#Terrorists hurled grenade on outside labourers at Gadoora area of #Pulwama. In this #terror incident, one labourer died and two others were injured. Area cordoned off. Further details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) August 4, 2022



As per reports, the deceased worker was a Muslim labourer from Bihar. The grenade attack from terrorists comes ahead of the fourth anniversary of the abrogation of article 370, which falls on August 5.

Terrorts had stepped up attacks on non-local migrant workers in Jammu and Kashmir since earlier this year, however, such targeted killings were halted for the past nearly two months.