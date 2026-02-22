  • Home
  • News
  • Breaking: 11 injured after LPG cylinder explodes in Delhis Majlis Park - Visuals

Breaking: 11 injured after LPG cylinder explodes in Delhi’s Majlis Park – Visuals

11 people were injured in an LPG cylinder explosion that occurred at a residence in the Majlis Park area on Sunday.

Published date india.com Published: February 22, 2026 3:11 PM IST
email india.com By Joy Pillai email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Joy Pillai email india.com twitter india.com
lpg cylinder blast
Breaking: 11 injured after LPG cylinder explodes in Delhi’s Majlis Park - Visuals

New Delhi: At least 11 people suffered burn injuries after a LPG gas cylinder exploded at a house in Majlis Park area on Sunday.

About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com, where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs Joy Pillai a ... Read More

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.