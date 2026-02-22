Home

Breaking: 11 injured after LPG cylinder explodes in Delhi’s Majlis Park – Visuals

11 people were injured in an LPG cylinder explosion that occurred at a residence in the Majlis Park area on Sunday.

New Delhi: At least 11 people suffered burn injuries after a LPG gas cylinder exploded at a house in Majlis Park area on Sunday.

#WATCH | Delhi: At least eleven people, including three from the fire department and three from Delhi police, got injured after an LPG cylinder exploded in a residence in the Majlis Park area of ​​Adarsh ​​Nagar at 9 am. The injured people are admitted to Safdarjung Hospital.… pic.twitter.com/c76pHVP1rg — ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2026

