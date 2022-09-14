Srinagar/Jammu and Kashmir: At least 11 people were killed and eight others were injured after a bus in which they were travelling fell into a deep gorge near Bareri Nallah in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. The mishap took place when the bus was on its way yo Mandi from Saujiyan.Also Read - Rs 30 Lakh Paid By Candidates For Sub-Inspector Post: CBI Seizes Incriminating Evidence in JKPSI Recruitment Scam
“A mini-bus accident occurred in the Sawjian area of Poonch. Army’s rescue operation is underway; 9 deaths reported, many injured shifted to a hospital in Mandi. Further details awaited”, said Mandi Tehsildar Shehzad Latif. Also Read - 4 From Maharashtra Die on Way to Badrinath Dham as Car Falls Into Gorge in Uttarakhand's New Tehri
Also Read - Jammu And Kashmir: Associate Professor Commits Suicide In Department of Psychology At University Of Jammu
Meanwhile, Lt Governor of J&K, Manoj Sinha announced relief of Rs 5 lakh each for family members of the deceased. He also directed authorities to provide the best treatment to those injured.
All the injured have been shifted to hospital for treatment and a rescue operation is underway.