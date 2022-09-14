Srinagar/Jammu and Kashmir: At least 11 people were killed and eight others were injured after a bus in which they were travelling fell into a deep gorge near Bareri Nallah in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. The mishap took place when the bus was on its way yo Mandi from Saujiyan.Also Read - Rs 30 Lakh Paid By Candidates For Sub-Inspector Post: CBI Seizes Incriminating Evidence in JKPSI Recruitment Scam

“A mini-bus accident occurred in the Sawjian area of Poonch. Army’s rescue operation is underway; 9 deaths reported, many injured shifted to a hospital in Mandi. Further details awaited”, said Mandi Tehsildar Shehzad Latif. Also Read - 4 From Maharashtra Die on Way to Badrinath Dham as Car Falls Into Gorge in Uttarakhand's New Tehri

UPDATE | 11 total deaths yet reported in the mini-bus accident that occurred in the Sawjian area of Poonch in J&K. — ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2022

Meanwhile, Lt Governor of J&K, Manoj Sinha announced relief of Rs 5 lakh each for family members of the deceased. He also directed authorities to provide the best treatment to those injured.

Saddened by loss of lives due to a road accident in Sawjian, Poonch. Condolences to bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Rs. 5 lakh would be given to the next of kin of deceased. Directed Police and Civil authorities to provide best possible treatment to the injured. — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) September 14, 2022

All the injured have been shifted to hospital for treatment and a rescue operation is underway.