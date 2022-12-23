16 Army Jawans Dead As Vehicle Skids Off Steep Slope in Sikkim

Sikkim Road Accident: The accident took place on Friday when the vehicle skidded down a steep slope while negotiating a sharp turn, the Indian Army said in a statement.

BREAKING: 16 Indian Army Jawans Dead in Sikkim Road Accident

New Delhi: At least 16 Army personnel have lost their lives and four were injured in a road accident involving an Army truck at Zema, North Sikkim. The accident took place on Friday when the vehicle skidded down a steep slope while negotiating a sharp turn, the Indian Army said in a statement.

“The ill-fated vehicle was part of a 3-vehicle convoy that had moved from Chatten in the morning towards Thangu. En route at Zema, the truck skidded down a steep slope while negotiating a sharp turn. A rescue mission was immediately launched & 4 injured soldiers air evacuated”, said Indian Army.

All 16 bodies have been recovered from the crash site. However, the condition of the four critically injured Army personnel remains unknown, said Chungthang Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Arun Thatal, who was at the spot with a police team from Lachen.

The bodies are being taken to State-run STNM Hospital in Gangtok for post-mortem and later will be handed over to the Army. The regiment of the victims is yet to be ascertained.

Expressing grief over the incident, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, “Deeply pained by the loss of lives of Indian Army personnel due to a road accident in N. Sikkim. The nation is deeply grateful for their service & commitment. My condolences to bereaved families; Praying for speedy recovery of the injured.”