Home

News

India

Breaking: 18 Deaths Reported in 48 Hours at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Thane

Breaking: 18 Deaths Reported in 48 Hours at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Thane

Breaking: 18 Deaths Reported in 48 Hours at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Thane

Breaking: Eighteen deaths reported in last 48 hours in Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital, Kalwa of Thane district.

Trending Now

Watch:

#WATCH | 18 deaths reported in last 48 hours in Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital, Kalwa of Thane district "18 deaths have been reported in the last 48 hours. Some of the patients who have died were already receiving treatment for various ailments including chronic kidney… pic.twitter.com/N84rFqCbaE — ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2023

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES