Breaking: 18 Deaths Reported in 48 Hours at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Thane

Published: August 13, 2023 4:08 PM IST

By Abhijeet Sen | Edited by Abhijeet Sen

Breaking: Eighteen deaths reported in last 48 hours in Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital, Kalwa of Thane district.

