Jammu: At least 19 people including students and staff members at IIM Jammu have tested positive for Covid-19. They underwent the test after they started showing symptoms. A total of 180 samples were sent for testing on Wednesday, out of which 19 samples came out positive.

Notably, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu is scheduled to address the convocation of IIM Jammu on April 9 at Convention Center, Canal Road. An official here said that Naidu will visit Jammu on April 9 to address the third and fourth Annual Convocation of the IIM Jammu. Union Minister Jitendra Singh and Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha will be the Guests of Honour for the event.

Seeing a surge in corona cases, more teams have now been rushed to IIM, Jammu for mass testing.

India on Thursday recorded 1,26,789 new COVID-19 cases and 59,258 discharges. The country also reported 685 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the total death toll to Death toll to 1,66,862. Meanwhile, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Thursday temporarily suspended entry for all travellers from India, including its own citizens, following a high number of positive coronavirus cases arriving from that country.