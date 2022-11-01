New Delhi: At least two people were killed as a massive fire broke out in Narela Industrial Area on Tuesday morning. A total of 10 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot. “Three people have been rescued so far, a few people feared trapped. Rescue operation underway”, said Delhi Fire Service.Also Read - Delhi: Fire NOC Mandatory For Small Restaurants, PGs. Deets Inside

Confirming the casualties, Delhi police said, "The incident of fire occurred in a footwear factory in Narela Industrial Area. A few are injured and have been shifted to hospital, all are stable and have minor injuries. Two people died and their identity is being established."

Age of deceased is 30-35 years.

This is a breaking story. More details are awaited.