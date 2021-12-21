New Delhi: The Union government on Tuesday banned a total of 20 YouTube channels and two websites for allegedly running ‘anti-India’ propaganda from Pakistan. As per the reports of Economic Times, I&B secretary Apurva Chandra wrote to YouTube and the Department of Telecom, asking them to immediately block the content as it affects the sovereignty and integrity of India.Also Read - YouTube TV Loses Disney Channels Over Contract Dispute Also Read - YouTube Dislike Counts Unofficially Returns: Report Also Read - YouTube Rolls Out 'Listening Controls' Feature For All Videos | Deets Here